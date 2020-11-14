Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of CADNF opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Cascades has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

