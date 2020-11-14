Caspian (CSP) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00385566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.03353063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.