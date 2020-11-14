CDK Global, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

CDK Global has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CDK Global stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

