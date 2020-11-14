CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $260,153.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $260,153.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00078655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00390760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.66 or 0.03323299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025967 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

