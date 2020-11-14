Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)’s (CVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.11.

Shares of CVE opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

