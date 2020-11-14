Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

