Centric Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $114,230.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $154,521.27 and $114,230.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001484 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000095 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 457,640,437 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

