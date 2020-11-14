Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,388 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Ceridian HCM worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 830,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $29,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $15,546,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $95.86 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

