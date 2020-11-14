CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.15.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.68.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $230.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

