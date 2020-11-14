CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $906.69 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,512,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.