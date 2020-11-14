Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE CIA opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.68. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

