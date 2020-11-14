Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

CIA opened at C$4.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

