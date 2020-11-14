Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHPRF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.15.

CHPRF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

