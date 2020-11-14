Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) to Issue $0.80 Annual Dividend

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of CCF opened at $108.46 on Friday. Chase has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.38.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

