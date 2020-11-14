Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $45,900.94 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00173336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.20 or 0.00994424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00263649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00098027 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00379077 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

