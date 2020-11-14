Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chimerix by 348.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

