China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOHY opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. China State Construction International has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About China State Construction International

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

