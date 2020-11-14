China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOHY opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. China State Construction International has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About China State Construction International
