CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIFAF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

