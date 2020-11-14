Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDTX. Citigroup cut their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.79% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

