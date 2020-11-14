Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after buying an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Shares of CI opened at $219.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

