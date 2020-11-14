Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

