Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

