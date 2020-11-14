City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CIO stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 191,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 34.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.