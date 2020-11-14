ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 30th

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

