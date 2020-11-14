ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 31.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 802,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,995.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

