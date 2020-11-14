Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth $336,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 33.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.