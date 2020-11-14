Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLVS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.37. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

