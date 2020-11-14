CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

