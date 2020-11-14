Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of €0.85 on December 1st

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.85 ($1.00) per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) stock opened at GBX 33.55 ($0.44) on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 27.12 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.62. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.83.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) alerts:

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.