Colliers Secur. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Colliers Secur. reissued their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ELMD stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 12.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

