Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 129.06% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

