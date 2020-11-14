Contrasting Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Castlight Health alerts:

This table compares Castlight Health and Scienjoy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.19 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -4.52 Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Castlight Health currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -49.79% -11.84% -8.19% Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64%

Summary

Scienjoy beats Castlight Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.