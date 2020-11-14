Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Shares of CPS opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPS. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

