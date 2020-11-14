Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

