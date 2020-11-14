Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTVA. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

