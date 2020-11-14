Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 44,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock worth $3,669,587 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

