Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 939 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

