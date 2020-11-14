Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.70.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,027.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

