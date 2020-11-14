Credit Suisse Group Boosts Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $20.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

