Credit Suisse Group Boosts Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target to $20.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of CVET stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
