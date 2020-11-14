Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 238,412 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

