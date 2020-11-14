Credit Suisse Group Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $235.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RE. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

