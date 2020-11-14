Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.54.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

CR stock opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at C$492,234.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 301,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,060.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.