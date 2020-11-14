Critical Analysis: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Profound Medical and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $4.17 million 86.74 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.58 DarioHealth $7.56 million 14.58 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.64

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -345.14% -41.52% -34.09% DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

