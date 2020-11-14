Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Cut to “Sell” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Compass Point currently has $71.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.11.

CFR stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 127.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

