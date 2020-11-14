Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUTR. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CUTR opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at $3,404,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

