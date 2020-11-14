Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUTR. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CUTR opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at $3,404,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cutera by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit