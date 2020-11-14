CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

