D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after buying an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

