DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $55.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 688.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.