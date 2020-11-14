DAD Reaches One Day Volume of $296,049.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, DAD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $23.89 million and $296,049.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00385566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.03353063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.