DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading 6.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.61. 196,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 114,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.
DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)
DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.