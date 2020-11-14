DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading 6.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $11.61. 196,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 114,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

